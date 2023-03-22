100pc salary increment for civil servants

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has awarded civil servants a 100 percent salary increment as part of its commitment to improve the welfare of its workers.

Part of the package includes a review of the Covid-19 allowance which went up from US$200 to US$250 for all civil servants excluding those in the health sector.

A meeting to discuss the welfare of those in the health sector is expected to be held on Tuesday.

Finance and Economic Development Ministry permanent secretary Mr George Guvamatanga in a statement said all teachers have also been given an additional US$80 monthly teaching allowance.

“The approved framework for remuneration reviews takes into account the requirement to continuously enhance the general welfare of public employees while attempting to stay within the budget and respecting the general rule of maintaining wage bills at sustainable levels so as not to compete with other expenditures. There will be a 100 percent remuneration review to gross ZWL emoluments from deputy director and below lot all sectors. Cushioning and Covid-19 allowances have been reviewed from US$200 to US$250 across all sectors, excluding the health sector,” he said.

“Government pensioners’ cushioning and Covid-19 Allowance have been reviewed from US$90 to US$100. In addition to that all teachers will receive a payment of US$80, an improvement to the school fees policy which discriminated against those teachers with no biological children.”

The Government said teachers will also be entitled to free primary school education for up to a maximum of three children at government schools within the radius.

“We are also introducing a Government-funded funeral insurance framework. The approved review of 100 percent remuneration to gross NVL emoluments from the deputy director and below for all sectors, takes effect on February 1st, 2023 for the security sector and April 1st. 2023 for the Rest of the Civil Service. Furthermore, the increase in Cushioning and Covid Allowances from US$200 to US$250 across all sectors, with the exception of the health sector, takes effect on March 1, 2023, for the Security Sector and April 1, 2023, for the rest of the civil service, taking into account March 2023 developments in the security sector,” said Mr Guvamatanga.

He added that since the effective date is February 2023, it is critical to note that the March bills for the security sector included the February back pay for the gross DNL emoluments from Deputy Director equivalent grades and below.

For more information CLICK HERE