100th cap for DeMbare’s Emmanuel Jalai

Fungai Muderere , [email protected]

Dynamos FC 0-0 Simba Bhora FC

ON fire Dynamos FC defender Emmanuel Jalai got his career 100th cap in today’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with Simba Bhora in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Jalai (24), has rarely puts his foot wrong for Glamour Boys this season, a development that has seen him deputise the club’s captain Frank Mukarati.

“It’s all about hard work. Discipline also counts a lot. It hasn’t been an easy ride for me. I’m glad I have achieved this at a tender age of 24 years. It’s my hope that I have inspired a lot of youngsters to emulate me. I’m looking forward to seeing myself getting more games. I promise to achieve more,” said Jalai soon after being presented with a jersey that marked his milestone.

The former Chemedza High School pupil, who is also an Aces Youth Academy graduate, dedicated his achievement to his former teammate and ex-Dynamos captain Patson Jaure.

DeMbare vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza praised Jalai for his humble and dedicated service to club saying the player is destined for dizzy heights.

“It’s all praises to the young man, a dedicated player who has done so well at a tender age of 24. He is a Moslem, well-disciplined and you will never get to hear or see anything evil about him. He graduated into our senior team in 2019 and we are glad of what he has achieved,” said Chawonza.

Meanwhile, the Week 20 league tie between Dynamos and Simba Bhora was so timid, cold as today ’s weather and could not produce goals in a match that was a stalemate. The two teams were meeting each other for the second time in the space of two weeks having played each other a fortnight ago at the same venue in a Chibuku Super Cup first round tie that ended 1-0 in favour of the Glamour Boys.

Despite dominating possession Dynamos hardly tested the Simba Bhora goalkeeper Prince Tafirenyika.

The nil all result, meant that Dynamos remained on position four with 33 points, eight points behind bruised log leaders Highlanders.

Simba Bhora, who played without a number of their players, are now on 21 points, three behind 12th placed ZPC Kariba who are tied on 24 points with Bulawayo Chiefs and Hwange.

The Premier Soccer League new babies went to the game without the services of ex-Bulawayo Chiefs midfielder Hugh Chikosi and Tafadzwa Jaravani who were reportedly down with a bug of flu.

As if that was not enough, prior to the match, Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya revealed that the ex-Warriors duo of attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa and Blessing Moyo, Abubakar Onifade, Keith Murera, Phenias Chigulupati, Alex Mandinyenya and Taimon Machope were nursing injuries. –@FungaiMuderere