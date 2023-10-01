130 megawatts solar plant for Matobo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TECHNOLOGICAL development company SunOne (Private) limited has set its sight on constructing a 130 megawatts (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Matobo, Matabeleland South Province and has submitted its application to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

The company intends to construct, own, operate and maintain the plant while selling the power generated to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company. A photovoltaic power station, also known as a solar park, solar farm, or solar power plant, is a large-scale grid-connected photovoltaic power system (PV system) designed for the supply of merchant power. They are different from most building-mounted and other decentralised solar power because they supply power at the utility level, rather than to a local user or users.

The energy regulator confirmed receiving the application from SunOne in a notice last Friday.

“The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has received an application from SunOne (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain a 130 MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in Matobo, Matabeleland South Province. SunOne (Private) Limited intends selling the power generated from the power plant to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) based on a power purchase agreement. The project will be connected to the grid through construction of Matobo 220/33kV substation complete with the associated line bays and establishment of a green field 220/33kV SunOne Matobo Solar Power Plant substation equipped with 1 x 150MVA transformers,” reads the notice.

Zera said that the licence application by SunOne (Private) Limited was done in terms of the provisions of Sections 42 and 46 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13: 19) of 2002 and any person desiring to make representations on the application for a generation licence as advertised may, within 14 days from the last day of the publication which expires on 6 October 2023, lodge a written representation with them.

Once the solar plant is constructed, it is set to add to a number of Independent Power Producers (IPP) that have been viewed as a panacea to optimum electricity supply both in the country and region. Zambia has 20 percent of its power coming from IPP, Mozambique 35 percent while some countries such as Ireland have 50 percent. If Zimbabwe was to support IPPs, it will be able to export extra energy and earn foreign currency.

The promotion of IPP has also been viewed as ideal for Zimbabwe which is heavily endowed with energy resources necessary to drive a viable electricity industry and to be a leader of the Sub-Saharan market.