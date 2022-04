Pall bearers carry the body of the late Elvis Nyathi who was brutally murdered in South Africa to his final resting place. The picture was taken at Brethren in Christ Church were the service was conducted. Inset: the late Elvis Nyathi

JOHANNESBURG – Fourteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot earlier this month.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the area following the killing and protests.

The two ministries promised to embark on a joint operation to weed out undocumented foreign nationals and fight crime in Diepsloot.- eNCA