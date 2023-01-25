14 households homeless after eviction from city flat

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

AT least 14 households are homeless after they have been evicted from Dorchester House in Bulawayo’s Central Business District by the Sherriff of the High Court following a court order granting the eviction.

The eviction occurred on Wednesday morning (today). The flat is one of the oldest in town and is located along Hebert Chitepo Street next to the Bulawayo High Court. The building houses more than 30 households as well as some business people.

When Sunday News crew visited the building this morning, the Messenger of Court was moving the tenants’ property out. One of the affected tenants who spoke on condition of anonymity said they felt the eviction was not fair on their part as they have been rendered homeless and desperate.

“There are more than 30 households in this flat and only 14 were served with eviction notices. If the reason to evict us is renovations as they stated to us, how do they evict us while other tenants remain occupants. I have stayed here for more than 20 years,” said the tenant.

The tenant said some of the tenants were out at work and would be shocked to find their property outside, adding that their property was not going to be spared by the rainy weather. Those that were present stood helplessly as their property was being moved out.

Lawyers representing the tenants were also on site discussing with their clients. It is believed that the owner of the building who could not be established is represented by lawyers who were granted the eviction order by the High Court prompting the Sheriff to carry out the evictions.