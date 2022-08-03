140 health institutions connected to the internet

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

140 health institutions across the country now have internet connectivity as the Second Republic continues to improve connectivity across all Government departments.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere in his report to Cabinet this Tuesday.

Minister Muswere said: “Under Smart Health connectivity, 140 Health institutions have been connected in all the provinces.”

In his report. Minister Muswere also highlighted other milestones in projects designed to improve the ICT service delivery. Early this year, Government established 63 Public Finance Management System (PFMS) kiosks around the country aimed at decentralising services as part of efforts to promote enhanced development at a local level. As of Tuesday, 10 more PFMS kiosks have become operational in the country’s 10 provinces.

“The establishment of 10 Public Finance Management Systems Kiosks in all the provinces is now complete,” said Minister Muswere in his report.

“In addition, 50 ICT School-Labs have been established to date in all provinces and we now have 400 schools from all the provinces that are connected to the internet.

“Under the ‘fibre to the home project which is targeting the connection of 7 000 households in Prospect Park (Harare), Hillside, (Bulawayo); and Izaya Park, (Zvishavane) is 60% complete,” he said.

Once complete, the fibre network installation project is expected to reach 100, 000 homes in the next five years under the National Broadband Phase II project.