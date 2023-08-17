15 die in Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays accidents

Siphamehlo Nyathi, Sunday News Reporter

FIFTEEN people died while 85 others were injured in road traffic accidents recorded during this year’s just ended Heroes and Defence Forces Holidays, police have confirmed.

A statement released by national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi showed that although there was a decrease in the number of accidents this year compared to last year, the number of fatalities and injuries were significantly high.

The statement showed that the country recorded 132 accidents this year compared to last year’s 163.

The number of deaths increased to 15 this year from five that were recorded last year while those who sustained varying degrees of injuries were 85 this year compared to 29 last year.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi advised need for the motoring public to be patient on the roads.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to exercise patience on the roads and avoid overtaking when it was not safe to do so.

He went on to say that servicing vehicles was also of paramount importance.

“Motorists should prioritise the servicing of vehicles to ensure they are fit and secure to carry passengers or goods on the roads,” he said.

“Drivers should not speed in situations which are not safe to do so. Above all, drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations in order to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents.”

Reducing road traffic accidents is one of the nation’s goals under the National Development Strategy 1.