15-year-old starts online jewellery shop

Charity Chikara, Business Reporter

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl from Willsgrove in Bulawayo has launched an online jewellery store and has managed to earn between US$400 and US$600 per month in the first four months of operations.

Miss Tawananyasha Chipangamate launched Miracles 828, her online jewellery and lash line company four months ago and promoted it on social media which has earned her a great following on media spaces such as Instagram and Tiktok.

“l am doing Form 3 and I own and run Miracles 828 which is a jewelry and lash line accessories store. I realised that there were not many options of trendy aesthetic affordable jewellery in the market and clean cruelty free lashes. After months of procrastination I finally built the courage to start my own brand. My goal was to provide people with a more convenient and easier way of starting a store. With that in mind I started a site where people will be able to order all my products online. The website caters for local and national deliveries.

“I started my business back in April. It was a dream launching the business. I remember writing notes on my phone where l would stay up at night just brainstorming all the ideas l had in mind. When l finally launched l was so excited yet nervous at the same time as l didn’t know what to expect from the community. I sell necklaces, rings, bracelets, anklets, nose cuffs, ear cuffs, earrings and eye lashes which I order my products from the UK,” she narrated.

Her business name was derived from a television series she watched. She said the show revolved around the number 828 which stands for Romans 8 verse 28, of the Christian Bible which reads “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose”

She urged youths to take off the coat of fear of the unknown and create their own opportunities with the recourses they have in their disposal.

“My timetable is always draining and packed. I start packaging my products from 9pm after doing my homework and home chores. The packing usually takes three hours,” she said.

In an interview, Dr Nelson Chipangamate and Mrs Rumbidza Chipangamate, Tawananyasha’s parents said they were proud parents who always dreamt of her venturing in business, but never saw it coming at such a tender age.

“Tawana has always shown flushes of brilliance and dedication to work. When we realised that she had an interest in business, we supported her by sharing ideas and relevant readings like ‘Think and Grow Rich, Rich Dad Poor Dad’. She read and quickly took action to balance work and school, she sleeps very late every day and she is up very early. She is organized and plans her work in advance,” her father said.

