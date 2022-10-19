156 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week

Simba Jemwa. Online Reporter

156 NEW Covid-19 cases were reported in the country over the past week compared to 211 in the previous week, according to the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Inter-Ministerial Committee, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantine Chiwenga.

In his report to Cabinet, the Health Minister revealed that of the cases reported, eight were detected at St Alberts High School, Muzarabani district in Mashonaland Central.

“A total of 156 new cases were recorded during the week, compared to 211 recorded the previous week. For the week under review there were twenty-two new admissions’ compared to the twenty-one recorded the previous week. Of these, two were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” reported Dr Chiwenga.

He went on to report that the country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases reached 257 905 as at 16th October 2022, with 251 916 recoveries and 5 608 deaths. The recovery rate was 98%, with 381 active cases recorded.

Dr Chiwenga said as of 16 October, a total of 6 544 428 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 904 750 people had received their second dose, and 1 178 424 their third dose.

“While the national uptake has been commendable, low uptake of vaccination is being witnessed in Harare, Mashonaland West, and Mashonaland Central Provinces. The local leadership is called upon to encourage their people to get vaccinated. Provinces must continue to find innovative ways to ramp up the vaccination activities and to continue to focus on schools,” he said.

Recently Government gazetted SI 169 on wearing of face masks which states that the wearing of masks is mandatory indoors at work places and places to which the public has access or in public transport as well as outdoors, in public places except for those individuals who have had at least 2 doses of vaccines (fully vaccinated).

“To this end, the Law-and-Order Subcommittee and the local leadership is called upon to strengthen enforcement of the wearing of face masks in line with the new Statutory Instrument,” added Dr Chiwenga. @RealSimbaJemwa