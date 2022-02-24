175 new Covid-19 cases recorded in schools

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday recorded 609 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths with 175 of these emanating from schools around the country.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Matabeleland North province has the highest figure of new cases in schools with 94 cases having been recorded, followed by Masvingo province with 67.

“609 New Cases (All local) and zero deaths reported today (Wednesday). (Seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 339 from 302. 175 of the new cases reported are from outbreaks detected from schools in Matabeleland North (94), Masvingo (67), Manicaland (41) and Mashonaland West (7).

“5 930 tests done, positivity was 13 percent, 90 new recoveries: National Recovery rate remains at 96 percent & active cases go up to 3 968. As of today (Wednesday), Zimbabwe has recorded 234 589 cases 225 233 recoveries and 5 388 deaths,” reads the update.

In terms of vaccination 3 070 received the first dose bringing cumulative for first dose to 4 343 700, 4 534 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 3 377 702 while 3 385 received their third dose bringing cumulative for third. dose to 108 955.

“As of 22 February 2022, at 3pm there were 47 hospitalised cases: new admissions 7, asymptomatic 15, mild to moderate 26, severe 5 and one in Intensive Care Units.

“Case fatality Rate is 2.3% from as high as 4.2% demonstrated by the reduction in daily cases as compared with the previous waves omicron has low Case Fatality Rate despite high numbers of cases reported,” noted the Ministry.