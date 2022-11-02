18-year-old arrested for attempted murder.

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele

The Sunday News

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News reporter

AN 18-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after he stabbed a rival suitor in Njube suburb in Bulawayo last Sunday.

The accused, Godknows Mhokore stabbed the complainant aged 21 all over his body after they clashed over a girlfriend.

Bulawayo Provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

The complainant was rushed to Mpilo Hospital and a report was made to the Police leading to the arrest of the accused person.

“Members of the public are warned against using violence and urged to find amicable ways of resolving their disputes. Such incidents lead to the loss of lives,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

 

 

