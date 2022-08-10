18-year-old arrested for indecent assault 

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AN 18-year-old man from Pelandaba West in Bulawayo has been arrested for indecent assault where it is alleged that he inserted his fingers into the private parts of a neighbour’s child.

The accused, Eric Ncube, who is unemployed, is alleged to have done the act after tricking the child and her friends to his house with the pretext of assisting them in spellings.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“On 7 August at around 1pm, the complainant, a female juvenile of Pelandaba West, Bulawayo and is a student at a local school, was playing outside with her friends who are of the same age and attending the same school. The accused person called them into his house so that he can teach them spellings” said Asst Insp Msebele.

The police spokesperson revealed that once the complainant and her friends went to the accused’s house, he then set next to her and allegedly inserted his finger into the minor’s private parts.

“The complainant and her friends went to the accused’s place of residence. The accused then came and sat next to the complainant, pulled her skirt, pushed aside her pant and inserted his finger inside her private parts. The complainant stood up, managed to escape and ran away. On the same day at around 3pm she reported the issue to her mother. On 9 August 2022 the complainant and her mother made a report at ZRP Pumula leading to the arrest of the accused person,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele lamented the increase of cases of sexual abuse which were being perpetrated by people known to the victims.

“It is disturbing that most cases of a sexual nature on juveniles are perpetrated by known people. Parents are urged to protect their children and not expose them to abuse as anyone is a potential abuser,” she said.

