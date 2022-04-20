18-year-old arrested for smuggling 26kg mbanje from SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

An 18-year-old man has been dragged before the Beitridge Magistrate court after he was arrested on Saturday by members of the National security Taskforce (NTF) soon after smuggling from South Africa 26kg of cannabis (mbanje) through an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River.

Timothy Mpofu of Medium Tshidixwa suburb (former medium density) in Beitridge appeared before Resident Magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday afternoon charged for possession of dangerous drugs.

He was remanded in custody to 25 May for plea recording.

Prosecuting, Miss Esnath Vengedza said Mpofu arrived in the country on April 16 via an illegal entry point on the Limpopo River.

He was then intercepted by police officers near Malindi Transit Shed who were carrying out an operation against border crimes.

The team searched him and the big sack he had been carrying leading to the discovery of the dagga loaded in 10 plastic bags.

She said the accused was immediately arrested and his contraband of dagga weighing 26 kgs was subsequently confiscated.

Zimbabwe beefed up its security at the border with South Africa in January last year to curb crimes of smuggling, armed robberies, and illegal migration among others.

Over 100 000 people have been arrested for various border crimes between January last year and to date. @tupeyo