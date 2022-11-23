18-year-old Gwanda man drowns

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AN 18-year-old boy from Gonkwe Village in Gwanda drowned in Tuli dam last Saturday.

According to the police, at around 4pm the deceased left home going to take a bath in the dam, when he decided to swim leading to him drowning in the process.

A police report was made after the body was discovered and the police retrieved the body.

Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to desist from entering water bodies without lifesaving equipment.

“We urge members of the public to desist from entering water bodies without lifesaving equipment,” he said.