183 ZDF members graduate in Byo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A TOTAL of 183 members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces drawn from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air force of Zimbabwe as well as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services will today (Thursday) graduate in various courses at the School of Military Police at Mzilikazi Barracks in Bulawayo.

The courses which the officers are graduating include Provost Senior Non Commissioned Officers course, Cyber and White Collar Crimes Investigations course, Warders course, Basic Military Police course and the Regimental Police course.

The guest of honour, Brigadier General Simo Maseko will present the certificates and awards as well as give the reviewing order’s speech.

Among some of the dignitaries are representatives from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimra and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe