183 ZDF members graduate in Byo

07 Dec, 2023 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
183 ZDF members graduate in Byo

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A TOTAL of 183 members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces drawn from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air force of Zimbabwe as well as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services will today (Thursday) graduate in various courses at the School of Military Police at Mzilikazi Barracks in Bulawayo.

The courses which the officers are graduating include Provost Senior Non Commissioned Officers course, Cyber and White Collar Crimes Investigations course, Warders course, Basic Military Police course and the Regimental Police course.

The guest of honour, Brigadier General Simo Maseko will present the certificates and awards as well as give the reviewing order’s speech.

Among some of the dignitaries are representatives from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimra and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting