19-year-old arrested for murder

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by local police for killing a man in Mpopoma suburb in an altercation involving the accused’s girlfriend.

Panashe Chafunge allegedly killed 29-year-old Cosmas Ndlovu on Wednesday.

The deceased, an artisanal miner who stays in Nkulumane, was in the company of a friend, coming from a local bar, where they had been drinking and upon entering Mpopoma park, they saw the accused and his girlfriend seated.

Ndlovu is alleged to have called the accused’s girlfriend by name, but when she refused to come to the visibly drunk duo, both the deceased and his friend attempted to grabbed her.

“The accused person then intervened but the now deceased poured opaque beer on his face which angered the accused person. Chafunge also drew his own okapi knife and stabbed the now deceased on the left side of his chest near the collar bone,” said Bulawayo provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

The accused is alleged to have fled from the scene leaving his girlfriend behind who also managed to escape to her place of residence. The deceased and his friend walked for about 60 metres before Ndlovu fell on the ground bleeding from the stab wound.

At around 6pm, the deceased’s friend made a police report and an ambulance was summoned but upon its arrival, the medical crew declared him dead.

Assistant Inspector Msebele confirmed that the accused person is in police custody and will soon appear in court.

“We urge members of the public to solve their disputes amicably and avoid violence especially when they are under the influence of alcohol so as to avoid such incidents and unnecessary loss of life. Members of the public should also desist from moving around carrying dangerous weapons”, said Assistant Inspector Msebele.