2 police officers injured in shoot-out……..as armed robber uses girlfriend as shield

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

TWO police officers were injured in a dramatic shoot-out with an armed robber who used his girlfriend as a shield as he attempted to evade arrest in Cowdray Park on Tuesday.

Simelweyinkosi Dube (28), who is currently on the run after using his girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu, as cover during a raid on her home by police, was a member of a gang responsible for a robbery at Insindi Ranch in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, on 30 July. After the shoot-out, Dube escaped, while his girlfriend and two police officers are currently admitted at Mpilo hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

Three members of the armed robbery gang had already been apprehended by police before the shoot-out with Dube.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Alex Cabangani Moyo (37), Vusumuzi Moyo (27) and Mlungusi Sibanda (44) after a shoot-out in Bulawayo. This is in connection with a case of armed robbery which occurred at Insindi Ranch, Gwanda on 30* July 2023 where three (3) family members were attacked before US$7 800.00 cash, jewelry worth US$200.00, a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy, 15 X 9 mm live ammunition, FN 9 mm Pistol loaded with 13 rounds, Cadix 0.38 revolver and an empty magazine were stolen,” police said in a statement.

According to police, investigations led them to Cowdray Park, where they believed Dube to be hiding at his girlfriend’s house.

“On 31 July 2023, detectives from CID Homicide arrested Mlungisi Sibanda in Bulawayo City Centre, along Jason Moyo Street, between 9t and 10th Avenues, after receiving information which linked him to the robbery case. The suspect implicated Alex Cabangani Moyo leading to his arrest in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo on 01* August 2023. The arrest led to the recovery of two (2) pellet guns, 9 mm Pak Retay Mod 92 firearm with five (5) rounds and a Bulawayo Agricultural Show Society trophy.

Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Mlungisi Sibanda, leading to his arrest at a house in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, after a shoot-out. Alex Cabangani Moyo implicated Simelweyinkosi Dube (28) and led detectives to Simelweyinkosi Dube’s girlfriend, Siwinile Ndlovu’s residence in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where Simelweyinkosi Dube managed to escape after a shoot-out. Simelweyinkosi Dube was using Siwinile Ndlovu as a shield during the shoot-out. As a result, two (2) detectives, Detective Assistant Inspector Richard Charamba (47) and Detective Constable Albert Madziva (41) as well as Siwinile Ndlovu were injured and are admitted at Mpilo Hospital,” read the statement.

Police are appealing for more information that might lead to the apprehension of Dube.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube whose known residential address is number 5865, Emganwini, Bulawayo. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station. Meanwhile, the Police warns armed robbery syndicates that there is no going back in the fight against crime. Therefore, any form of confrontation or resistance will be met with appropriate response.”