20-year-old man molests two juveniles

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A 20-year-old man from Hwange appeared at the Hwange Magistrates Court facing two counts of allegedly sexually assaulting two male juveniles.

Craig Gandiya (20) from Chibondo in Hwange appeared before regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube on Thursday on allegations of sexually assaulted two juveniles aged eight years and below. He was remanded in custody to Friday for trial. The incidents are alleged to have occurred on different dates sometime this year.

The State represented by Mr Vumizulu Mangena alleges that on the dates unknown to the court, Gandiya was at the home of one juvenile when he called him to the backyard and molested him once.

On yet another date sometime this year, the court heard that Gandiya molested another juvenile.

He asked the victim to accompany him as he wanted to do some rounds and he took him to an unfinished building in Empumalanga where he exposed the boy to pornographic videos before he undressed him and molested him once. The matter came to light on 25 August when one of the victims revealed the matter to his brother and it was subsequently reported to the police.

Follow on Twitter: @5_Shannico