20-year-old raped, robbed in Cowdray Park 

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman was raped and robbed on Monday in Cowdray Park at around 9pm, this adding to the rampant crime statistics in the sprawling township.

According to police Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, in confirming the incident, the complainant dropped off a commuter omnibus with two other women and the trio walked together along a bushy foot path where three men approached them.

They were accosted by the men resulting in two of them holding her captive while the two other women managed to flee.

One of the accused persons reportedly grabbed her by her collar and dragged her for about ten meters into the bush where he produced a kitchen knife and ordered her to sit down. The complainant said her attacker pushed her to the ground and raped her three times.

The rapist then robbed the young woman of her Itel A14 phone, ZAR50, USD1 and ZWL375 before fleeing, leaving her in the bush.

Inspector Ncube appealed to the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the criminals.

“Should the public obtain any information pertaining to the crimes, they should advise the nearest police station.” @5_Shannico