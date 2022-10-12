200 hectares of wheat burnt by veld fires

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has urged the public to desist from unnecessarily starting fires as they have grave consequences on human life and property with about 200 hectares of wheat fields having been burnt to date.

Farmers have started harvesting the winter wheat crop, with Government estimating a harvest of 380 000 tonnes.

Speaking at a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that to date five wheat fields have been burnt by wild fires.

“To date five wheat fields of about 200 hectares have been burnt by wild fires this week. While farmers are encouraged to have the requisite fire guards around their farms, the public is urged to desist from unnecessarily starting fires as they have grave consequences on human life and property,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

This also comes at a time 10 lives were also lost in Esigodini, Matabeleland South as the people were trying to control an inferno.

The Minister said Government has noted with dismay the prevalence of veld fires across the country.

She said current wheat stocks stood at 65 490 metric tonnes and will provide 2.6 months’ cover at a consumption rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month.

The Minister said harvesting of the 2022 winter wheat crop was gathering pace in many parts of the country.

In terms of grain stocks, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) grain stocks as at 09 October, stood at 557 476 metric tonnes comprising 482 078 metric tonnes of maize and 75 398 metric tonnes of traditional grains.

She said social welfare consumption was now budgeted at 24 295 metric tonnes per month, while total consumption per month forecast at 49 294 metric tonnes.

“Using this monthly consumption rate of 49 294 metric tonnes, the available grain will last for 11.3 months. A total of 6 502 metric tonnes of maize were delivered to GMB during the first week of October 2022. The maize deliveries to GMB for the 2021/2022 season have now reached 168 897 metric tonnes,” added the Minister.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Treasury has so far availed a total of ZW$14.4 billion and US$16.4 million for farmer payments, while a total of ZW$8.4 billion and US$5.3 million is outstanding to farmers.