200 young women to participate in YW4ED training program in Nketa

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

200 young women are expected to be part of a rabbit rearing program that will be held at Nketa Hall this Saturday.

Organised by Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED), the course is open for all young women from across Bulawayo province and will be facilitated by Agritex officers.

According to YW4ED provincial chairperson, Mrs Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi certificates and rabbits will be awarded to participants after the training. Mrs Ndebele-Sibindi also said this an on-going program with regular monitoring.

“Those who will be given rabbits will be expected to pass on their skills and knowledge to other young women so that we empower as many women as possible,” Mrs Ndebele-Sibindi said.

“Young women and youths in general suffer the most as a result of the sanctions because they have resulted in the economic hemorrhage of the country at large as well as cutting long term investments and fiscal support.

“Under the capable leadership of His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa and the Second Republic we are certain that we will prevail.

“The programme on Saturday is all about skills transfer and learning to create different income streams as young people. So, we have begun to implement our programs of Economic development. And I am also urging all my fellow musicians to follow suit,’ she added.

YW4ED was launched by the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, in August last year. The organisation which is open to all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation.

The Second Republic has made frantic efforts to empower young women by setting up a plethora of mechanisms which cater for the financial inclusion and empowerment of women which the YWED will make use of. @RealSimbaJemwa