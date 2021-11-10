2021 ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards: The winners

The Sunday News
Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor
LAST Saturday, gospel musician Mai Mwamuka walked away with the biggest winner in the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards as she walked away with the People’s Choice Award which came with a fully serviced housing stand.
This capped a fun filled night of celebrating the arts in the region.
Below is the full list of this year’s winners.
Outstanding Song of the Year
‘For Me’ – DJ Zandimaz
Newcomer of the Year (All Genres)
Sandra Sibanda
Outstanding Male Artist of the Year
Msizkay
Outstanding Female Artist of the Year
Vuyo Brown
Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Act
Awa Khiwe
Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act
Mawiza
Outstanding Alternative Music
Thandy Dhlana
Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act
Mai Mwamuka
Outstanding Imbube/Acapella Group/Act
Focus Accapella
Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act
Insimbi Zezhwane
Outstanding Music Producer
Nashville
Outstanding Music Video
‘Induku Enhle’ – X Mile
Outstanding Radio DJ
Nomalanga Nyathi – ZiFM Stereo
Outstanding Club DJ
DJ Mzoe
Outstanding Dance Ensemble
Geek Twins
Outstanding Female Dancer
Dorcas Ngwenya – IYASA
Outstanding Male Dancer
Hebson Ncube – Umkhathi Theatre Works
Outstanding Arts Journalist
Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle
Outstanding Arts Photographer
Sadee LensWorks
Outstanding Online Media
Ekasi Magazine
Outstanding Theatre Actress
Musawenkosi Sibanda
Outstanding Theatre Actor
Cadrick Msongelwa
Outstanding Theatre Production
Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba
Outstanding Comedian
Zwe Hlabangana
Outstanding Poet
Desire Moyo
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
ll Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Our Food, Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu
Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work
Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha
Outstanding Fashion Designer/House
A Tribe Called Zimbabwe
Outstanding Model
Ben Chest
Outstanding Ambassador (worldwide)
Vusa Mkhaya
Outstanding TV Production/Programme
Mjolo FM – Byo Memes
Outstanding Short Film
Figure It Out By Nkosilesisa Ncube
Outstanding Film/TV Actress
Lee Mchoney – Wadiwa Wepamoyo
Outstanding Film/TV Actor
Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out
People’s Choice
Mai Mwamuka
Lifetime Achievement Award
Hebert Chitambo (Ebba Chitambo)