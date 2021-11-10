2021 ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards: The winners

Sunday News Editor, Limukani Ncube giving the award to the Best New comer (All Genres) Sandra Sibanda

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

LAST Saturday, gospel musician Mai Mwamuka walked away with the biggest winner in the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards as she walked away with the People’s Choice Award which came with a fully serviced housing stand.

This capped a fun filled night of celebrating the arts in the region.

Below is the full list of this year’s winners.

Outstanding Song of the Year

‘For Me’ – DJ Zandimaz

Newcomer of the Year (All Genres)

Sandra Sibanda

Outstanding Male Artist of the Year

Msizkay

Outstanding Female Artist of the Year

Vuyo Brown

Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Act

Awa Khiwe

Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act

Mawiza

Outstanding Alternative Music

Thandy Dhlana

Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act

Mai Mwamuka

Outstanding Imbube/Acapella Group/Act

Focus Accapella

Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act

Insimbi Zezhwane

Outstanding Music Producer

Nashville

Outstanding Music Video

‘Induku Enhle’ – X Mile

Outstanding Radio DJ

Nomalanga Nyathi – ZiFM Stereo

Outstanding Club DJ

DJ Mzoe

Outstanding Dance Ensemble

Geek Twins

Outstanding Female Dancer

Dorcas Ngwenya – IYASA

Outstanding Male Dancer

Hebson Ncube – Umkhathi Theatre Works

Outstanding Arts Journalist

Mthabisi Tshuma – The Chronicle

Outstanding Arts Photographer

Sadee LensWorks

Outstanding Online Media

Ekasi Magazine

Outstanding Theatre Actress

Musawenkosi Sibanda

Outstanding Theatre Actor

Cadrick Msongelwa

Outstanding Theatre Production

Bhalagwe Is Burning by Victory Siyanqoba

Outstanding Comedian

Zwe Hlabangana

Outstanding Poet

Desire Moyo

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

ll Come To Dust by Bryony Rheam

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Our Food, Our Heritage, Our Culture by Makhosi Mahlangu

Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work

Ngubani Owabulalala uDube by Mihla Sitsha

Outstanding Fashion Designer/House

A Tribe Called Zimbabwe

Outstanding Model

Ben Chest

Outstanding Ambassador (worldwide)

Vusa Mkhaya

Outstanding TV Production/Programme

Mjolo FM – Byo Memes

Outstanding Short Film

Figure It Out By Nkosilesisa Ncube

Outstanding Film/TV Actress

Lee Mchoney – Wadiwa Wepamoyo

Outstanding Film/TV Actor

Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu – Figure it Out

People’s Choice

Mai Mwamuka

Lifetime Achievement Award

Hebert Chitambo (Ebba Chitambo)