2023 Chibuku Super Cup draw conducted

Online Reporter

THE draw for the country’s premier club football cup competition was conducted earlier today with entertaining matches on the cards.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has conducted the much-anticipated draw for the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

A total of eight matches are lined up for the first round of the competition with interesting derbies lined up. Football enthusiasts in the country can expect an interesting battle between the top football clubs in the country.

Below is the full list of round-one matches:

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs

Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United

Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos

Dynamos v Simba Bhora

Chicken Inn v Green Fuel

FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets

Caps United v Hwange

Herentals v ZPC Kariba