2023 Chibuku Super Cup draw conducted

02 Aug, 2023 - 19:08 0 Views
0 Comments
2023 Chibuku Super Cup draw conducted

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

 

THE draw for the country’s premier club football cup competition was conducted earlier today with entertaining matches on the cards.

 

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has conducted the much-anticipated draw for the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

 

A total of eight matches are lined up for the first round of the competition with interesting derbies lined up. Football enthusiasts in the country can expect an interesting battle between the top football clubs in the country.

 

Below is the full list of round-one matches:

 

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs

 

Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United

 

Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos

 

Dynamos v Simba Bhora

 

Chicken Inn v Green Fuel

 

FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets

 

Caps United v Hwange

 

Herentals v ZPC Kariba

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting