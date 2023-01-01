2023 holds so much promise: President

Harare Bureau

The new year holds a lot of promise, and Government will continue implementing measures to grow the economy and lift more people out of poverty while leaving no one and no place behind, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his New Year’s message to the nation delivered at State House in Harare yesterday, the President said focus will be on modernising, industrialising and growing the economy “so that we attain our vision of becoming a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030”.

He said the new year was a time to reflect on 2022, plan for the year ahead, as well as be grateful for the things that matter most in life – good health, a decent life, the love of family and the companionship of friends.

“The year 2023 holds so much promise for our nation. Focus will be on modernising, industrialising and growing our economy so that we attain our vision of becoming a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030. This includes that we earn more from our endowment,” said President Mnangagwa, who took a break from his annual leave to deliver the special message.

“In this regard, the Second Republic will continue implementing measures to grow our economy, taking advantage of the good rains and the benefits accruing from the engagement and re-engagement agenda. Through unity of purpose and hard work, we are going to lift more of our people out of poverty and into prosperity, whilst leaving no one and no place behind.”

During the course of 2022, he said, the Second Republic made many historic breakthroughs.

“Productivity and production targets were broken. In the agricultural sector, we managed to record a bumper harvest of wheat, which saw Zimbabwe attaining self-sufficiency for the first time. Going forward, and taking advantage of the predicted normal to above normal rains, my Government will continue availing support to farmers under the various input support schemes, as well as through favourable producer prices. With regards to mining, Zimbabwe is well on course to achieving the US$12 billion target by end of next year (this year).

“This is benefitting from the conducive business operating environment. The increased discovery of lithium, a mineral in great demand in relation to the world’s response to climate change and the production and deployment of green energy, stands to position Zimbabwe in a competitive position.”

The President said Government’s continued investments in science and technology had seen record-breaking inventions and patents being registered and a lot of start-ups being nurtured. Zimbabwe became self-sufficient in the production of medical oxygen for the first time.

During the past year, the authorities were also successful in stabilising the economy and building a number of schools and clinics as a result of the devolution programme, which has been successfully rolled out by the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa exhorted Zimbabweans to continue to be peace-loving and politically mature, especially as the country approaches this year’s harmonised general elections.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, elections offer an opportunity to exercise our democratic right. As such, during next year (this year), we will be holding the harmonised general elections. Mindful of the fact that we are a diverse but one people, united by one flag, I urge each and every one of us to continue being peace-loving and politically mature citizens. The defence of our hard-won independence must serve as a reminder to us all,” he said.

The country’s security services were also thanked for continuing to serve the nation with utmost honour and dignity. The President similarly thanked all the hardworking breadwinners who endeavoured to make sure their families and dependents led comfortable lives. The successes made in the past, he added, should motivate and embolden Zimbabweans to face the future.