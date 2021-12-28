205 candidates for Byo ZANU-PF provincial elections

The Sunday News

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

205 candidates in Bulawayo submitted their CVs ahead of the ruling party, ZANU-PF’s provincial elections which take place across the country today after the incumbent executives were dissolved to make way for the elections.

The elections will be conducted by senior members of the revolutionary party’s Politburo.

Local party delegates will today be electing provincial chairpersons of the main wing, women’s league and the youth in all of the country’s ten provinces.

61 polling stations have been set up in Bulawayo where Cde Kenneth Musanhi is overseeing the process ably assisted by Brigadier General (retired) Walter Kanhanga who is also a Politburo member. Four members of the Central Committee from Masvingo will also be part of this team.

Candidates for Bulawayo Province chairmanship include, former War Veterans chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda, former Mpopoma-Pelandaba Member of Parliament, Cde Joe Tshuma, Cde Cephas Ncube and the interim provincial chairperson, Cde Obert Msindo.

Cdes Mlungisi Moyo and Douglas Mpofu and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube are also keen on being part of the provincial structures.

In the women’s league, Cdes Rebecca Manjere, Zeria Ngozo and Joyce Sibanda submitted their CVs ahead of the elections. Interim youth affairs secretary, Cde Freedom Murechu is vying for the chair as are Cdes Bhekinkosi Dube and Mayibongwe Zvigadza. @RealSimbaJemwa

 

