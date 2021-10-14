24-Year-Old From Turkey Confirmed As World’s Tallest Living Woman

Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey becomes the tallest living woman in the world with a height of 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in). Ms Gelgi, 24, broke the Guinness World Records for the second time.

In 2014, at the age of 18, she was titled the tallest living female teenager by Guinness World Records.

Ms Gelgi’s condition is caused by a very rare disease. She suffers from Weaver Syndrome, which accelerates growth.

The condition also causes other abnormalities like skeletal maturation. Ms Gelgi mostly uses a wheelchair. But she can also walk for short periods of time using a walker.

Weaver Syndrome is a rare genetic mutation. In a video released by Guinness World Records, Ms Gelgi said that she is the first case of the disease in Turkey as far as she knows.

She also said, “I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can ask only with my walker.”

Ms Gelgi confessed that she was bullied during her childhood. But she has received much support from her family. She also said that though people get intrigued by her, most strangers who passed her on the streets were kind to her.

Guinness World Records shared the post by quoting her in the caption, “Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before.”