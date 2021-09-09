2,5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses expected

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE is expected to take delivery of 2,5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by Monday, as the country steps up its vaccination drive.

This comes amid revelations that over 31 percent of the country’s population has so far received their first jabs of the vaccine. Posting on his Twitter page, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana revealed that the 2,5 million doses will arrive in batches, with the first expected today (Thursday).

“We have 500,000 Sinopharm doses arriving tomorrow (Thursday) 9 September 2.35pm, 500 000 doses of Sinopharm arriving on 10 September at 2.35pm, 500 000 of Sinopharm arriving on 11 September at 2.35pm and 1 000,000 doses of Sinovac on 13 September at 2.35pm,” tweeted Mr Mangwana.

According to latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Wednesday 31 422 people got their first jabs bringing the cumulative total for first doses to 2 782 103 while 27 711 got their second dose bringing the cumulative total for the second jab to 1 770 352.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that 31,9 percent of the country’s population had got their first doses of the vaccine.

“These figures translate to a national coverage of 31,9 percent for the first close, and 20,2 percent for the second dose. Vaccination in border towns and people’s markets is ongoing,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

As at Wednesday, Zimbabwe recorded 135 new cases and 14 deaths meaning in total the country has had 125 931 confirmed cases, including 117 822 recoveries and 4 517 deaths.

