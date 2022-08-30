250 exhibitors expected at Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism expo

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

A total of 250 exhibitors are expected to participate at this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo with 150 already having confirmed their participation.

Speaking at a media briefing in Bulawayo today (Tuesday), Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said she was confident the set target would be reached and possibly surpassed.

“As the ZTA, we set a target of 250 exhibitors and already we have 150 confirmed participants. We are hoping that we can not only reach the target, but surpass it for the 2022 edition of the expo,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

She also revealed that the ZTA has since closed registration of hosted international buyers and media.

“We have had to close registration of hosted international buyers and media which has been oversubscribed. We are expecting buyers from the United states of America, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Botswana among others,” she said.

The ZTA Chief Executive also revealed that among the key destinations are Matopos, Hwange, Gonharezhou National Parks. She added that industry players have been forthcoming in assisting the ZTA to host international buyers and media.

Among the players who have put their weight behind the ZTA for the expo are Air Zimbabwe who have provided tickets while Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (ACZ) are the expo’s platinum sponsors. @RealSimbaJemwa