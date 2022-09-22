27-year-old man arrested for theft and vandalism of copper cables.

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Sizinda suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for stealing and vandalising copper cables.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have stolen copper cables on 21 September.

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, Jeffrey Zulu’s crime was discovered following a random search by police detectives that were patrolling the Belmont industrial area.

The detectives reportedly recovered some ZETDC transformer cables with lugs, transformer copper bars, size 19 spanner and a shifting spanner in the accused person’s satchel leading to his arrest.

“The accused person was interviewed and he indicated that he cut and stole the copper conductors from ZETDC Sub-station between house numbers 17 and 19 Duxbury Avenue, Bradfield, Bulawayo. The ZETDC technician was invited to come and identify the recovered copper cables and copper bars and he positively identified the recovered property as ZETDC property stolen from a substation.

“The accused person then led the detectives to Duxbury ZETDC Sub- station, Bradfield, Bulawayo and he indicated where he cut and stole the copper cables and transformer copper bars from. The recovered copper is estimated to be valued at US$400-00,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson further advised members of the public to join the neighborhood watch committees in their residential areas and complement police patrols.

“We urge members of the public to join the neighborhood watch committees in their residential areas and complement police patrols. Together we can create a crime free Bulawayo. Criminals should be aware of the 15-year mandatory sentence given to accused persons upon conviction under the Copper Control Act,” he said.