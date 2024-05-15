3 Zimbabweans killed in South Africa building collapse

Three Zimbabweans have been identified among the victims of the building collapse in George, Western Cape, South Africa. The five-story building, which was under construction, collapsed on May 6th. Search and rescue efforts have continued in the aftermath, with 18 victims confirmed so far – including seven South Africans, one person from Lesotho, five from Malawi, and two from Mozambique.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the disaster site along with government officials on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa remains deeply attentive to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts and has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased workers. According to officials from the Municipality of George, approximately 75 construction crew members were on-site at the time of the incident. 24 people were pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital.

The collapse of the building under construction has devastated the community, and the loss of life, including the three Zimbabwean nationals, is deeply saddening. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing