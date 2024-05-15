Uncategorised

3 Zimbabweans killed in South Africa building collapse

15 May, 2024 - 21:05 0 Views
0 Comments
3 Zimbabweans killed in South Africa building collapse Ramaphosa

The Sunday News

Three Zimbabweans have been identified among the victims of the building collapse in George, Western Cape, South Africa. The five-story building, which was under construction, collapsed on May 6th. Search and rescue efforts have continued in the aftermath, with 18 victims confirmed so far – including seven South Africans, one person from Lesotho, five from Malawi, and two from Mozambique.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the disaster site along with government officials on Tuesday.

Collapsed building

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa remains deeply attentive to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts and has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased workers. According to officials from the Municipality of George, approximately 75 construction crew members were on-site at the time of the incident. 24 people were pulled from the wreckage and taken to the hospital.

The collapse of the building under construction has devastated the community, and the loss of life, including the three Zimbabwean nationals, is deeply saddening. The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds