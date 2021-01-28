300 new Covid-19 cases reported

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday recorded 19 deaths and 300 more Covid-19 pandemic infections, bringing the cumulative number of cases reported in the country to 32 304.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care number of deaths due to the pandemic dropped to 19 from 28 that were recorded on Tuesday.

“300 new cases and 19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 413 from 476. All 300 are local cases; Harare had the highest today 104.

“274 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 73,2 percent and active cases go up to 7 495 today (Wednesday),” reads the update.

The Ministry reported that to date the country has 205 hospitalised cases: 127 mild to moderate, 65 severe and 13 in Intensive Care Units.

“As of 27 January 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 32 304 cases 23 687 recoveries and 1 122 deaths. National Case fatality Rate now stands at 3,5 percent. 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported today (Wednesday). 23 of the deaths occurred at institutional level with 6 at community level,” reads the update.