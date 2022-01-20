320 vehicles impounded in Masvingo

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Masvingo province have impounded 320 vehicles out of the 5 841 vehicles impounded nationally under the ongoing operation against unlicensed and unregistered vehicles, it has been learnt.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on 15 January launched an operation targeting plateless, unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicles in a bid to weed out criminals who were using these vehicles in acts of crime.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa revealed that in Masvingo, 320 vehicles had been impounded with Masvingo Central accounting for the majority of 101.

“Having noticed that some serious crimes have been committed by criminals who were using unregistered plateless motor vehicles, the police and other stakeholders have embarked on an operation targeting these unregistered vehicles.

“To date we have impounded 320 motor vehicles across the province. For example, in Masvingo Central District alone 101 vehicles have been impounded. We want to encourage members of the public, specifically motorists, to ensure that they register their vehicles within the stipulated 14 days. If they don’t register their vehicle, it becomes an offense in terms of the law,” said Insp Dhewa.

In a press statement, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that since the beginning of the operation on 15 January 2022, a total of 5841 motorists have been impounded.

“Since the onset of the operation a total of 5 841 motorists have been accounted for. The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for the co-operation which has been received by officers throughout the country in enforcing the law and bringing sanity on the country’s roads.

“The public is reminded that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has made it clear that there are adequate stocks of number plates in the country and no vehicle should be on the road without number plates,” reads part of the statement.

Ass Comm Nyathi reiterated that all vehicles not displaying permanent number plates should be parked while waiting the necessary registration process.

“It is a fact that Police investigations have shown that vehicles with no registration plates are being used to commit robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping,

Unlawful Entry as well as hit and run road traffic accidents in the country,” he said.