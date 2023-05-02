Winston Mhango caught offside….as Police raid unearth bags of weed, bronclear at footballer’s house

The Sunday News

A police raid has uncovered illegal  substances and dagga at ZPC Kariba midfielders home Winston Mhango.

Police revealed that in a statement posted on their official twitter account on Tuesday.

“On 01/05/23, detectives from CID Kariba acted on received information and arrested a ZPC Kariba Football Club player, Mhango Winston Mutulasoni, alias Bagga (35), in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

The arrest led to the recovery of the following drugs and items at the suspect’s residence, approximately 4,7 kilogrammes of dagga,  11 bottles x 100ml Benylin with Codeine cough syrup, 01 bottle x 100ml BronCleer

“with Codeine cough syrup, 30 boxes of 10 x 100’s Ziplock Bags [packaging plastics], 01 x Electro Master Kitchen Scale, 02 x MH Mini Digital scales, 19 packs of 50 Toast Leaf rolling papers and 01 cigarette lighter,” read the statement.

The midfileder  joined ZPC Kariba from Bulawayo giants Highlanders.-By Fokus magazine

 

 

