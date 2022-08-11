33 percent of Zim households using grid electricity

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

CABINET has revealed that only one third of the country’s households are using electricity generated on the national grid. Using statistics from the recent 2022 Population and Housing Census, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

Minister Monica Mutsvangwa reported that 33.7 percent of households are using grid electricity while 28.3 percent are using off grid sources of energy.

“Under energy provision, 33.7% of the households are using grid electricity, while 28.3% are using off-grid electricity such as solar, wind and bio-gas. Ninety-one percent (91%) of the households are using clean fuels such as electricity, solar and flash lights for lighting,” said Minister Mutsvangwa at a post- Cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

“8% are using polluting fuels, such as fire wood, candles, paraffin and oil lamps. Government through Rural Electrification Agency (REA) continues to give access to electricity in rural areas as well as renewable energy.

“The construction and refurbishment of power stations and many other energy projects in Matabeleland North Province and Hydro-power projects on dams across the country also increases accessibility of electricity.

Increasing the use of electricity in rural areas will go a long way in achieving the rural industrialization thrust. Firewood, at 60.7% remains the main source of energy for cooking, with 38.7% of households using energy technology for cooking.”

Minister Mutsvangwa also provided an update on the topical issue of water provision in the country.

She said that the study covered access to piped water, protected wells or springs and public taps.

“Households with access to hand washing facilities stand at 68.7%. Government has embarked on various projects, key among which is the drilling and installation of 35 000 boreholes across the country, one in each village. People are using the flushing system and ventilated pit latrines.

“Going forward, Government through the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities will build more modern ablution facilities. We are aware that 33.5% of households are disposing solid waste through burning, followed by formal waste disposal at 30.2%.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet said most households up to 87.4 percent own a mobile cellular device, followed by computer and laptops at 11.3 percent with 34.3 percent of the households having access to internet at home.

A total of 54.5 percent of the households in Harare Province have access to the internet, followed by Masvingo Province at 43 percent and Mashonaland Central Province at 16.9 percent. @RealSimbaJemwa