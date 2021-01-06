34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The country has witnessed an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases with a shocking 34 deaths recorded Tuesday.

“The country has recorded 1365 new cases and 34 deaths reported in the last 24 hours and the 7 day rolling average for new cases further spikes to 552 from 383 on Monday,” reads the Covid-19 update from Ministry of Health and Childcare.

All the 1365 are local cases with 777 from Harare. There were 4880 PCR tests done on Tuesday and positivity was 28 percent.

It says at least 97 new recoveries were reported. National recovery rate stands at 69 percent and active cases went up to 4963 on Tuesday.

“As of 5 January 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 17194 cases 11813 recoveries and 418 deaths,” reads update report on Covid-19.

Government has since reverted to Level 4 lockdown and closed all non essential businesses and informal traders while cross border movements have been banned.

The second wave of the pandemic coincided with the opening of the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe. South Africa is the Covid-19 hotspot in the Southern African region.