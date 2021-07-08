34 Covid-19 deaths recorded in one day

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday experienced its worst day so far in the Covid-19 third wave, with 2 264 new cases and 34 deaths recorded as cases in the country continue on an upward trend.

Since last month the country has been recording a surg in new cases, which has seen the government introducing enhanced level four lockdown measures in a bid to curb the new infections.

However, figures released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care indicated that as of Wednesday the country’s new cases continue on an upward trend after the highest number of new infections were recorded since June.

There were just 706 recoveries recorded, with the national recovery rate now pegged at 70 percent.

“2264 new cases and 34 deaths were recorded today (Wednesday), seven day rolling average for new cases goes up to 1 480 from 1 347. 10 362 tests were done, positivity rate was 21,8 percent.

“706 new recoveries, National recovery rate stands at 70 percent, active cases go up to 15 924. As of 7 July Zimbabwe, has recorded 60 227 cases, 42 330 recoveries and 1 973 deaths,” reads the update.

According to the figures Mashonaland West had the highest number of new cases at 401 followed by Harare metropolitan province which had 336 cases and Matabeleland South with 320 new cases.

In terms of deaths, Mashonaland West also had the highest at 10, followed by Midlands and Harare which had seven and six deaths respectively.