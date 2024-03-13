348 priority projects surpass targets

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A total of 348 of the 493 projects which were implemented under the 100 day cycle priority projects surpassed their set targets while 61 performed within the agreed range, Government has said.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the projects cut across the 14 NDS1 thematic areas.

“The nation is advised that a total of four hundred and ninety-three (493) projects were implemented under the 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects for 2023. The priority projects were selected on the basis of alignment to Vision 2030. The majority of the projects, 348 in total, surpassed set targets, while 61 performed within the agreed range,” said Dr Muswere.

Among the key achievements which cut across the 14 National Development Strategy 1 thematic areas, include the construction of a Baobab Juice Plant at Mutare Teacher’s College in Manicaland Province; the establishment of a Bio-Diesel Production Plant in Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province; the upgrading of 30 schools through construction of new classroom blocks and ablution facilities, drilling of boreholes and solarisation as well as the establishment of 12 boarding schools, and registration of 40 satellite schools.

“The projects also include the decentralisation of e-Passport services to Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces; the construction of Magistrates Courts at Epworth and Lupane, as well as Mutawatawa, Gwanda and Chiredzi; the establishment of ICT laboratories at schools in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland and Matabeleland North provinces; as well as the deployment of 92 base stations and the establishment of 40 Community Information Centres countrywide,” said Dr Muswere.

Other projects on the list include the construction of a Migrant Resource Centre in Bulawayo

Metropolitan Province; the refurbishment of infrastructure in Pretoria, South Africa; Maputo, Mozambique; and Berlin in Germany; the modernisation of National FM, Power FM and Classic 263 radio stations; the construction of Primary Health Care Clinics at Cowdray Park in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and Mataga in Midlands Province; the installation of Radiological and Radiotherapy equipment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and at all Provincial and Central Hospitals.

Government also facilitated the funding of 80 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare Metropolitan Province; the rehabilitation of 70.45 kilometres of the Harare-Beitbridge Road, with a cumulative 470.45 km having been opened to traffic; the rehabilitation of the Binga-Siakobvu Road; the completion and commissioning of Hwange 7 and 8 Expansion Project; the completion and commissioning of Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East Province; the rehabilitation of 182 dip tanks across all rural provinces; the distribution of 244 982 chicks in all provinces under the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme; shaft expansion at Pickstone Peerless Mine and the construction of the Sinomine Bikita Minerals Processing Plant.

@nyeve14