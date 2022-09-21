35-year-old man allegedly rapes maid

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Matsheumhlophe suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year old female juvenile who was working as his maid.

The 35 year-old is alleged to have raped the victim on 15 September. According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, on the day in question the accused and the complainant were in the house.

“The victim was doing her laundry when the accused asked the juvenile to prepare lunch for him. After eating, the accused person asked for more food from the victim, when the complainant returned with the food, he pushed her to his bed and raped her.

“The victim informed her relatives about the case and also revealed that the accused once raped her before and on the 17 September they reported the incident to the police,” said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson further advised members of the public to make it a point that those who are staying with their children are formidable and reliable.

“Cases of sexual abuse of juveniles by people in trust are becoming a cause of concern, parents need also to make sure that those who are staying with their children even as helpers are formidable and reliable,” he said.