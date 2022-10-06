38 buyers land for Tourism Expo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A total of 38 buyers have landed in Zimbabwe through Victoria Falls and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airports and have begun their pre-tours of the country’s prime resort towns ahead of the hosting of the 15th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

Over 100 buyers from across the world are expected to attend the Expo, which runs from 13 to 15 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti said the 38 buyers have already started their tours of the country’s resorts to scan around potential business opportunities.

Tours have taken the buyers to Nyanga, Vumba, Mutare, Hwange, Kariba, Chiredzi and Bulawayo.

“At least 250 exhibitors from regional and international markets have registered to be part of the premier business exchange platform. The Expo will be the first in-person meeting since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

“So far exhibitors from South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and DRC have confirmed attendance. Buyers from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets that include the USA, the UK, Germany, China and Dubai are expected to attend,” said Mr Koti.

He expressed excitement over the latest edition of the annual tourism trade fair.

“We’re very delighted to announce that we have had a very positive response from the international community, particularly the critical source markets that we deal with. We shall be having about 100 quality buyers,” said Mr Koti.

“With the pandemic it has been a tough time for tourism but we are excited that the sector is on the rebound on the back of strategies being implemented by the various sector players,” he said.

Sanganai/Hlanganani-World Tourism Expo is a signature event and an ideal meeting place for developing quality business relationships and establishing strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is expected to help reposition destination Zimbabwe onto the world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give the country the requisite receipts for the tourism sector.