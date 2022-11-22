39 school kids arrested, details emerge

39 school kids arrested, details emerge

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE 39 school kids that were arrested last Friday were drawn from schools that include Milton High School, Eveline High School, Herentals College, Hamilton High School and Zimbabwe College, police have revealed.

The teenagers, whose ages range between 15 to 19 years, were arrested after police raided a house in Khumalo suburb as they were enjoying a Vuzu party on Friday night.

ZRP Bulawayo Province Acting Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele revealed the details this Monday.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested 39 students ranging from 15 to 19 years at a house in Khumalo.  These students were having a Vuzu party and they were students from Eveline High School, Milton High School, Herentals College, Hamilton, Zimbabwe College,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said that the police found empty bottles of whiskey, cigarette stubs, used and unused condoms at the scene.

Asst Insp Msebele called on parents to keep an eye on their children ahead of the festive season.

“The students were released to the custody of their parents. As the police we appreciate members of the public for giving us information which was an eye opener that vuzu parties have started in Bulawayo.

“We urge parents to keep an eye on their children as we are approaching the festive season and we anticipate more of such parties,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

