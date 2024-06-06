405 000t of maize secured to feed 6 million people

Harare Bureau

THE GOVERNMENT has so far mobilised 405 000 tonnes of grain to feed six million people for 12 months at a distribution pattern of 7,5kg per person.

From October to March next year, the distribution ratio will be 8,5kg per person, with all vulnerable and food insecure households having access to grain.

This comes as the Government has scaled up efforts to fight hunger across the country in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought which affected the region in the past summer cropping season.

Rice consumption has increased from 10 000 tonnes 10 years ago to over 120 000 tonnes annually with monthly consumption reaching 10 000 tonnes.

According to a report on Zimbabwe’s drought mitigation strategies released by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, US$189 million worth of grain is available in the Strategic Grain Reserve.

Statistics indicate that over 7,7 million people require food assistance this season including the urban population.

The Silo roller meal brand at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is expected to stabilise urban mealie meal prices.

Recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said imports of grain by the private sector would also be expedited adding that there was a need for a multi-faceted approach involving all State entities to land grain into the country.

The Government has also introduced new measures aimed at ensuring food availability which will take effect in July including duty waivers on the importation of rice, maize, potato seed, cooking oil and genetically modified maize for stockfeeds, whose milling and distribution will be strictly supervised.

Following this season’s devastating El Nino-induced drought, President Mnangagwa declared it a state of disaster on April 3.

The declaration has an indicative resource requirement of US$2 billion for drought mitigation.