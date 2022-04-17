41 perish in Easter accidents

Debra Matabvu, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWEANS must be united by a common vision to build a prosperous and empowered nation as the country’s economy is likely to grow regardless of the numerous challenges it faces, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking to a bumper crowd at United Family International Church (UFIC) Easter conference held in Chitungwiza yesterday, the President said it was incumbent upon every Zimbabwean to work hard and build a country that they want and deserve.

Quoting extensively from the Bible, the President said: “Let us equally never tire in our quest to build the Zimbabwe ‘we all want’ even as the fourth beatitude in Matthew 5 verse 6 highlights that, those who hunger and thirst after righteousness shall be filled. In due season, we shall reap.

The resurrection of Christ celebrated in Matthew 28 verse 6, which says ‘he has risen’, must be our rallying call. Zimbabwe must now rise and shine, our light has come.”

He exhorted Zimbabweans to work hard and improve themselves by being productive. “Under the Second Republic, we must prosper and thrive even as our soul prospers. After all, Jesus Christ came so that we may have life and have it abundantly.”

Government, President Mnangagwa said, is implementing various policies to industrialise and drive the country towards the realisation of an upper middle-income economy by 2030. He said the economy will continue to grow despite climate change, global economic shocks and continued illegal sanctions.

“As the Second Republic, we continue to do our work as unto the Lord, to be servant leaders, a listening administration, and wholeheartedly serving our great nation.

We are implementing policies to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy in pursuit of a higher quality of life for our people and the realisation of our national vision to become a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy.

“As your President, and with the grace and wisdom from Jehovah God, I assure you that our economy will continue to prosper against all headwinds, which include climate change-induced natural disasters, global economic shocks and the illegal economic sanctions among other works of spiritual forces and human detractors.

The demonisation of our country, hate speech and all forms of violence has no place in Zimbabwe.”

The Head of State applauded the church for supporting Government from as far back as the liberation struggle and mobilising the nation in taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

He called on the church to leverage on the ongoing infrastructure development as well as increased capacity utilisation by taking up investment opportunities in the country.

“The ongoing infrastructure development and the modernisation of our roads, ports of entry as well as the increased capacity utilisation, along with the dominance of the ‘made in Zimbabwe’ products in our shops, vibrant business enterprises, innovative and entrepreneurial young people as well as the peace, tranquillity we are enjoying are an ample testimony that with God, nothing is impossible.

I exhort the church to leverage on its networks and membership, both locally and abroad, to take up investment opportunities across the various sectors of the economy.

“I commend the church for the prayers and mobilising our people to participate in the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

To date, our infection and mortality rates have been minimal. I thank you all ministers of the religion for leading and standing with our great motherland, in much the same way as you stood with us during our purposeful and protracted liberation struggle against the oppressive minority white settler rule.

This is more so as this year’s international conference and Easter festivities coincide with the commemoration of 42 years of our country’s Independence.”

In honour of the country’s forebears who fought for Zimbabwe’s freedom and Independence, Government will continue to guarantee the founding values and principles encapsulated in the Constitution, which includes the freedom of religion, he added.

Speaking at the same event, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the church plays an important role in the development of the country.

“We recognise the important role played by the church in enhancing morality, good ethics, peaceful co-existence and development in the society.

In every church, there are people with different opinions on political matters, but because they are in the church, they co-exist and work together for the betterment and development of their society.

So we are saying the church and Government work together.”

The UFIC is led by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.