$418 million for road rehab works released

Workers from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development repair a section of the damaged Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway in this file photo

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has so far released $418million for the rehabilitation of the country’s roads, with Government set to rope in local communities and farmers in the extensive restorative works.

Incessant rains that have been pounding the country for the past months have worsened the damage on the roads leading the Government to declare a State of Disaster to enable resource mobilisation three weeks ago.

Speaking at a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said funds have been availed for a process that will see citizens recruited for work on roads in their communities.

“Cabinet was informed that The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has already released $418million towards this programme. In order to empower local communities, communities will be engaged under the labour based arrangement, where casual work should be parcelled out to them on their respective stretches along the road. Local farmers will also be contracted to assist with clearing along major roads adjacent to their farms,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said roads in places like Nkayi in Matabeleland North would be re-gravelled.

“Rural District Councils will be required, as part of capacity building, to run staff training programmes for machinery operators in their respective areas of jurisdiction. A programme to re-gravel rural roads, especially in areas with sandy soils such as Nkayi District, in Matabeleland North will be undertaken to ensure a reliable network of feeder roads which support socio-economic development,” she said.