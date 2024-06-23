43 homes to pave way for Old Gwanda Road…Affected villagers to get four-roomed houses

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE relocation of villagers to pave the way for the construction of the US$150 million Old Gwanda Road which is expected to drive economic growth will begin in mid-July with those displaced set to have homes built for them by the contractor.

The 120km highway that will see 43 homesteads being relocated benefiting four-roomed houses, a kitchen hut and ablution facilities has been described by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi as a groundbreaking endeavour that will unlock the potential of the Old Gwanda Road corridor and drive economic growth in the region.

The road will be constructed under a “Built Operate and Transfer” arrangement by Zwane Enterprises. Speaking at a dinner that was held to celebrate the approval of the project by the Cabinet on Wednesday, Vice-President Mohadi who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Dr Benson Dube, said the road will not only aid the mobility of traders and investors, but add a lot of impetus into the region’s economic growth.

“This great visionary initiative and effort marks a crucial step towards unlocking the economic potential of the Old Gwanda Road corridor. We recognise that this road traverses through a rich landscape of cultural heritage and historical sites. The refurbishment and upgrading of the Old Gwanda Road provide the region with valuable business opportunities.

“The construction of the road will bring with it enhanced connectivity and accessibility; increased trade and commerce; a boost to tourism and hospitality; creation of jobs and stimulation of local economies; and improved quality of life for surrounding communities,” said VP Mohadi.

He said the Government welcomes the huge investment in infrastructure development for the country that has the potential to increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) significantly, and also affect the national economic development in line with the Government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Sustainable Development Goal No.9 (SDG 9) positively.

“As demonstrated by all these immense benefits enumerated above and likely to accrue to both Government and communities along the corridor as well as all other stakeholders mentioned, we cannot allow this project to fail.

“In this regard, I would like to pledge my availability to support in whatever way I can, in my capacity as the Vice-President of this country, to ensure that this initiative comes to full fruition and real,” said VP Mohadi.

Zwane Enterprises chief executive officer Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo confirmed the relocation of the homesteads that are located within the scope of the project by next month. “We have come a long way with this project. As a company, this is the second national project and we believe we will get many more in the future.

“We expect to commence the relocation of about 43 homesteads in mid-July and we will start with homesteads near Matopo Mission. We are going to construct modern homesteads for the affected villagers with a four-roomed house, round hut kitchen and ablution facilities,” said Eng Mbambo.

He said the road as a project has resonated with the people along the corridor, adding that they have a vision to create a modern road that will be a catalyst for the development of the corridor which will subsequently empower locals.

One of the local chiefs, Chief Khulumani Mathema of Wenlock in Gwanda Distict expressed his gratitude towards Eng Mbambo for remembering his home area and making sure he positively contributes towards its development.

“What excites us is that this project is coming to empower our people. I want to appreciate Eng Mbambo, there are a few people who migrate to other countries and remember their homeland. Most diasporans go there and forget about developing back home,” said Chief Mathema.

University of Matopo Trust chairperson, Professor Henry Sibanda also weighed in saying the road was going to herald a lot of development opportunities as there is a lot that could be found along it. He said the road would make easy for the establishment of a planned university in the region.

“There are two farms which I want to point out which are within the corridor and these are Matopo Mission Farm and Mtshabezi Mission Farm. We have already earmarked the farms for the construction of two of our university campuses with the headquarters being Matopo.

“The construction of the road will come with numerous benefits for us which include increasing student numbers which will boost traffic numbers, increased student numbers attracting more staff and adjunct lecturers and university infrastructure development will increase traffic,” said Prof Sibanda. @nyeve14