450 000 Zimbabweans now vaccinated

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

OVER 450 000 Zimbabweans have been vaccinated since the country began its vaccination programme in February, with 14 440 receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, while one person lost their life to the pandemic.

According to the daily Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 7821 people received their second dose yesterday, bringing the total number of those that have now been fully vaccinated to 107 586. The country recorded 34 new Covid-19 cases, with the single death recorded.

Overall, the country has so far recorded 38 327 cases, with 35 775 recoveries and 1574 deaths. While Zimbabwe still has 978 active cases, the national recovery rate stands at 93 percent.