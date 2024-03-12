$50 billion dollars allocated to BEAM for first quarter 

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has allocated $50 billion towards the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) program for the first quarter 2024 in a move set to offset arrears and ensure beneficiaries get uninterrupted education services.

Of the $50 billion, $30 billion dollars was availed as cash and is currently being processed. Responding to questions in parliament last week, the Deputy Minister of Public service, Labour, and Social Welfare Cde Mercy Dinha said an amount totaling $19 233 085 029.00 has been paid to settle 2023 arrears for primary schools across the country where the total arrears for primary schools are $425 215 440 000.00. For secondary schools, the total arrears are $142 496 265 000.00 and the total is $567 711 705 000.00.

“The Ministry has engaged the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to clear the aforementioned arrears and $50 billion was allocated for the first quarter of 2024. The actual release is $30 billion which is being processed. For the primary schools, I am going to say the figures province by province. For Bulawayo, we have 49 schools and the amount per term is USD703 490 and the total for the three terms is USD2 110 470. For Harare Province we have 58 schools that are under BEAM and the total, all in all for Harare for Primary schools is USD1 8050688.

“In Mashonaland Central, we have 314 schools that are under BEAM and the total which is being owed is USD3 794 226 In Mashonaland East, we have 12 primary schools that are under BEAM and the total owed is USD158 955. In Mashonaland West, we have 107 schools that are under BEAM and the total amount in arears is USD1 885 410, Matabeleland North, we have 262 schools that are under BEAM and the total is USD2 036 364,” said Cde Dhina.

She said in Matabeleland South, they have 233 schools and the total arrears is USD2 388 150 while in Manicaland, they have 669 schools under BEAM and the total in arrears is USD7 350897. In Masvingo, they have 606 schools that are under BEAM and the arrears are USD6 628 986. So, all in all for the provinces the total is USD 28 159 146.

“For secondary schools, in Bulawayo, we have 21 schools and the amount in arrears in USD458 897. In Harare, for 16 schools, the arrears are USD 200 656. In Mashonaland Central, for 147 schools, it is USD1 380 890. Mashonaland East for eight schools it is USD61 363. Mashonaland West for 111 it is USD719 601. Matabeleland North, for 59 schools, it is 481 774.

“Matabeleland South for 112 schools it is USD550 374. Manicaland for 486 schools it is USD3 237 276. Midlands, for two schools, it is USD12 780 and finally for Masvingo, for 222 schools, it is USD2 381433. The grand total all in all for secondary schools is USD9 423 044,” said Cde Dhina.

She said there are also primary schools that provide their statements in rands with Matabeleland North having five schools with their total being R2 870. Matabeleland South, for 28 schools, the arrears is R1 422 140.

“In Masvingo, we have 39 schools and the arrears are R1 959 590. So, all in all in total the arrears in Rands is R3 582 600. There are also secondary schools that give their statements in rands. We have Matabeleland, for 1 school there is R18 900. Matabeleland South, for 23 schools, there is R1 438 550. So, all in all for secondary schools the grand total in Rands is R1 457 450.

