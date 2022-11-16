503 schools yet to attain 70 percent Covid-19 vaccination threshold

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has set its priorities on ensuring that they cover the 503 secondary schools that are yet to reach the Covid-19 second dose vaccination threshold.

This comes as health officials’ efforts continue towards ensuring the continued containment of the pandemic in the country.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, who was standing in for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response remained on track.

“Provinces continue to prioritise Covid-19 vaccinations in all schools, with a focus on the 503 secondary schools which have not yet reached the second dose coverage target of 70 percent. The provinces were also preparing for the second round of poliomyelitis vaccination campaign which is scheduled for early December 2022.

“As at 13 November, 2022, a total of 6 560 712 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 929 331 people had received their second dose, and 1 215 375 their third dose,” said Dr Nzenza.

The Minister further revealed that Cabinet had approved that provinces continue strengthening community engagement on all Covid-19 Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM) in order to address the “COVID-19 fatigue” being observed in most communities.