51 percent of the country now vaccinated

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

THE country has recorded a 51 percent milestone of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign as efforts to manage the pandemic continue to bear positive results.

The country, as at Monday (11 April), had cumulative Covid-19 cases standing at 247 010, with 240 496 recoveries and 5 460 deaths. The recovery rate was at 97%, with 1 054 active cases being recorded.

In a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that there was a vaccination upward intake as well as decline in bed occupancy rate.

“Regarding case management, infection prevention and control, the number of people in need of hospitalisation for Covid-19 decreased, with the country’s bed occupancy rate receding from 1.5% during last week to 0.9% this week.

“On the national vaccination programme, as of 11 April, 2022, a total of 5 730 327 first doses have been administered, with 3 597 602 people having received their second dose and 539 837 their third dose of the vaccine. The national coverage of the first dose vaccination is now 51%,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, the nation has been advised to remain vigilant as winter is fast approaching and the country readies for the holidays. Government further urged citizens to continue adhering to the laid down World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Child Care protocols at all times. [email protected]