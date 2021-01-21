54 deaths, 20 Covid-19 cases in ICU in the last 24 hours

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 54 deaths on Wednesday while 20 Covid-19 cases are in Intensive Care Unit out of a total of 257 that are hospitalised, the government has reported.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s daily situation report of the hospitalised cases, 181 are mild to moderate with 56 severe cases. The Ministry further reported that as of Wednesday the country had 733 new cases and 54 deaths.

“All 733 are local cases, 242 cases are from Harare. As of 19 January 2021, at 3pm there were 257 hospitalised cases, 181 mild to moderate, 56 severe and 20 in Intensive Care Units. The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 736 from 763. 1 143 new recoveries were reported. National recovery rate stands at 65,5 percent and active cases go down to 9 276,” said the Ministry.

The country has therefore now recorded 29 408 cases 19 253 recoveries and 879 deaths. The National Case Fatality Rate now stands at three percent as on Wednesday.

“54 Covid-19 deaths were reported today (Wednesday). 33 of the deaths occurred at institutional level with 21 at community level. Harare has the highest incidence per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South. Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West have the lowest incidence of Covid-19 per capita,” said the Ministry.