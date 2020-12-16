558 Covid-19 cases recorded in schools

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE country’s schools have to date recorded 558 Covid-19 cases, with the Government on Tuesday announcing that it will continue with its response efforts within the learning institutions.

A number of schools have had their teachers and learners test positive to the pandemic, with the most affected being John Tallach in Matabeleland North which recorded over 180 cases.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that they were now putting in place mechanisms at the schools ahead of the festive season break.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Child Care continue to strengthen infection, prevention and control strategies in schools as they prepare to break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Cumulatively, 558 cases have been reported at learning institutions across the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that Government will be upping their response efforts to meet the anticipated surge during the festive season.

“Regarding the supply of Personal Protective Equipment, hand sanitizers and medical drugs, Cabinet advises that measures are being put in place to increase stocks to meet the anticipated surge in demand during the festive season.

“Meanwhile, given the recent upsurge in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the transport sector has intensified surveillance to improve compliance with Standard Operating Procedures,” said the Minister.

Minister Mutsvangwa said they will also intensify dissemination of information to assist returning residents fulfill Covid-19 free certificates entry requirements.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported that as of Tuesday the country recorded 164 new Covid-19 cases.

Bulawayo had the highest number of reported cases meaning they still have the highest number of active cases in the country at 582.

“164 new cases and one death was reported in the last 24 hours. Seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 87 from 85. All provinces reported cases today (Tuesday). Bulawayo reported the highest.

“All 164 are local cases, death was reported by Harare. 45 new recoveries were reported, national recovery rate stands at 83,3 percent and active cases go up to 1 613,” reads the update.

To date the country has therefore recorded a total of 11 522 cases, 9 599 recoveries and 310 deaths.